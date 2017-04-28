 Schatz slams Trump’s first 100 days in Democrats’ weekly address
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 28, 2017
Updated April 28, 2017 11:33am
  • BRUCE ASATO / Sept. 2016 U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, shown here speaking at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in September in Honolulu, gave the Weekly Democratic Address today.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz blasted President Donald Trump today in the Weekly Democratic Address, a day before the administration reaches it’s first 100 days milestone.

His Democratic address, a counterpart to the Weekly Address of the President, focused on what the Hawaii Democrat said have been the many broken promises of Trump.

He also highlighted the president’s so-far failed attempts to repeal Obamacare and to institute a temporary travel ban from several Muslim-majority countries, saying “this administration and this Congress have governed with cruelty and have broken every promise they made to the American people.”

Schatz described Trump as catering to his friends and the rich, rather than fulfilling his promise to improve conditions for the middle class.

“The American people expect bipartisan compromise from the president and the Congress,” Schatz concluded. “But unless the president changes his approach and reaches out to the Democrats, the next 100 days will be just like the first: a series of broken promises to the families of America.”

