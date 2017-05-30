Mariota ranked 50th in NFL poll

Quarterback Marcus Mariota was selected as the 50th best player in the NFL for 2017 by a vote of the league’s players.

The balloting was announced by the NFL Network as part of its “Top 100 Players of 2017” countdown.

Mariota did not crack the Top 100 in his two previous seasons in the NFL.

Number 49 is Texans’ defensive end Jadevon Clowney and No. 51 is Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck.

The “Top 100” countdown continues next Monday on the NFL Network.

Mariota passed for 3,426 yards with 26 touchdowns and 9 interceptions last season and ran for 349 yards and two touchdowns,

Get the latest news by email Sign Up