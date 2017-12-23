Top News
One dead, another seriously injured after SUV hits Hauula bus stop
A 61-year-old man died and a 55-year-old woman was seriously injured when an SUV slammed into a bus stop waiting area in Hauula today.
The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. along Kamehameha Highway in an area fronting the Hauula Kai Shopping Center.
The man was transported in critical condition to an area hospital, where he later died. The woman was taken in serious condition to a local trauma center.
Police arrested a 34-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of hindering prosecution in the first degree. The case could relate to who was behind the wheel of the SUV.
Police closed the highway for about three hours while an investigation was conducted.
