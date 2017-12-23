Man accused of driving stolen vehicle at officer

A 34-year-old man has been charged after he attempted to strike an officer with a stolen vehicle in the Ala Moana area, police said.

Adam Manuel was charged Friday with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and a drug offense. His bail was set at $50,000.

Police said Manuel attempted to hit the officer with the vehicle at about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday. He was arrested at 1624 Kanunu St. behind Don Quijote.

No one was seriously hurt.

