Man accused of driving stolen vehicle at officer
A 34-year-old man has been charged after he attempted to strike an officer with a stolen vehicle in the Ala Moana area, police said.
Adam Manuel was charged Friday with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and a drug offense. His bail was set at $50,000.
Police said Manuel attempted to hit the officer with the vehicle at about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday. He was arrested at 1624 Kanunu St. behind Don Quijote.
No one was seriously hurt.
