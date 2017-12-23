Top News
Teen reports being robbed while walking in Aiea
Police were looking for a suspect in a drive up robbery Friday night in Aiea.
The victim, a 19-year-old man, told police he was walking on the street at about 7:45 p.m. when a male drove up, got out of a vehicle, and brandished what appeared to be a handgun. The suspect fled with the victim’s cash.
Police opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
