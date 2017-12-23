Religion calendar

>> Dignity Honolulu. Bishop Jack Isbell and Father Nick Eyre of the Ecumenical Catholic Church will preside over Dignity Honolulu’s Christmas liturgy at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 2062 S. King St. A social will follow. Call 352-7558.

>> Central Union. Only one service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, with music starting at 9:45 a.m. at Central Union Church, 1660 S. Beretania St. On Dec. 31 only a 10 a.m. service will be held. Call 941-0957.

>> Japanese New Year’s. Traditional Japanese New Year’s blessings, “hatsumode,” will be given from midnight Dec. 31 to 5 p.m. Jan. 1 at the Izumo Taishakyo Mission of Hawaii, 215 N. Kukui St. Blessings also will be offered Jan. 2 and 3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to visit the Shinto shrine at any time to express gratitude for past blessings and to ask for good health and well-being for families and businesses in 2018. There will be “ofudas” (talismans) and “omamoris” (amulets) for sale. Call 538-7778 or email izumotaishahawaii@gmail.com.

Send announcements to Star-Advertiser religion writer Pat Gee at pgee@staradvertiser.com.

