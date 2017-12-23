 Hawaii outlasts Davidson in Diamond Head Classic
December 24, 2017 | 73° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

Hawaii outlasts Davidson in Diamond Head Classic

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
December 23, 2017
Updated December 23, 2017 10:18pm

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii guard Sheriff Drammeh drove to the basket ahead of Davidson guard KiShawn Pritchett, left, and forward Oskar Michelsen during the first half.

Junior guard Sheriff Drammeh scored 22 points — 16 in the first half — and senior forward Gibson Johnson added 19 to lead Hawaii over Davidson 79-71 in tonight’s consolation semifinal of the Diamond Head Classic in front of 3,233 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (8-3) will meet Princeton (6-7) for fifth place on Monday at 9:30 a.m. The Tigers edged Akron 64-62 earlier today.

Monday will be a rematch of last season’s Pearl Harbor Classic game won by Princeton, 75-62.

Senior forward Peyton Aldridge scored a game-high 26 points for Davidson (4-6). Freshman forward Kellen Grady added 16 points and Jon Axel Gudmundsson 13 for the Wildcats.

Davidson plays Akron (6-5) for seventh place at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

UH sophomore guard Leland Green finished with 11 points, including three 3-pointers in the first half. Junior forward Jack Purchase added 10 points.

Hawaii led 40-32 at halftime, helped by five 3-pointers. The Wildcats closed to 48-45 with 15:47 left, but the Rainbow Warriors answered with a 9-1 run to pull away for good.

The Wildcats went without a field goal for 8:20, finally getting a 3-pointer by Rusty Reigel with 8:21 to go to pull to 61-53. A 3-pointer by Purchase put Hawaii back up at 64-53 and Davidson never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

Hawaii outrebounded Davidson 39-35 with Johnson and Drammeh each with seven. Freshman point guard Drew Buggs had six of the team’s 15 assists.

The Rainbow Warriors were 7-for-25 from 3-point range and 18-for-25 from the line. The Wildcats were 9-for-27 from behind the arc, including Aldridge’s late trey that finished the scoring.

PREV

NEXT

Most Read

Comments (5)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.