Hawaii outlasts Davidson in Diamond Head Classic

Junior guard Sheriff Drammeh scored 22 points — 16 in the first half — and senior forward Gibson Johnson added 19 to lead Hawaii over Davidson 79-71 in tonight’s consolation semifinal of the Diamond Head Classic in front of 3,233 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (8-3) will meet Princeton (6-7) for fifth place on Monday at 9:30 a.m. The Tigers edged Akron 64-62 earlier today.

Monday will be a rematch of last season’s Pearl Harbor Classic game won by Princeton, 75-62.

Senior forward Peyton Aldridge scored a game-high 26 points for Davidson (4-6). Freshman forward Kellen Grady added 16 points and Jon Axel Gudmundsson 13 for the Wildcats.

Davidson plays Akron (6-5) for seventh place at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

UH sophomore guard Leland Green finished with 11 points, including three 3-pointers in the first half. Junior forward Jack Purchase added 10 points.

Hawaii led 40-32 at halftime, helped by five 3-pointers. The Wildcats closed to 48-45 with 15:47 left, but the Rainbow Warriors answered with a 9-1 run to pull away for good.

The Wildcats went without a field goal for 8:20, finally getting a 3-pointer by Rusty Reigel with 8:21 to go to pull to 61-53. A 3-pointer by Purchase put Hawaii back up at 64-53 and Davidson never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

Hawaii outrebounded Davidson 39-35 with Johnson and Drammeh each with seven. Freshman point guard Drew Buggs had six of the team’s 15 assists.

The Rainbow Warriors were 7-for-25 from 3-point range and 18-for-25 from the line. The Wildcats were 9-for-27 from behind the arc, including Aldridge’s late trey that finished the scoring.

