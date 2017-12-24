 Kalanianaole eastbound reopened near Hanauma Bay
By Star-Advertiser staff
December 24, 2017
Updated December 24, 2017 1:40pm

Kalanianaole Highway was closed in the eastbound direction this afternoon because of a crash near Hanauma Bay, police said.

The crash was reported at about 11:55 a.m.

Police said no injuries were reported.

At about 12:15 p.m., police were waiting for tow trucks to clear the scene.

Police said the road was cleared before 1:45 p.m.

