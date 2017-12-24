 Man held in shooting in Ewa Beach; victim hit in back
December 24, 2017 | 74° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man held in shooting in Ewa Beach; victim hit in back

By Star-Advertiser staff
December 24, 2017
Updated December 24, 2017 9:14pm

Honolulu police arrested a 51-year-old Ewa Beach man for attempted murder today in connection with an apparent shooting.

Police said the victim, a 30-year-old man, suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his back about 6:13 Sunday morning.

They arrested the suspect at his home on Laaulu Street about an hour later.

PREV

NEXT

Most Read

Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.