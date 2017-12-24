Man held in shooting in Ewa Beach; victim hit in back

Honolulu police arrested a 51-year-old Ewa Beach man for attempted murder today in connection with an apparent shooting.

Police said the victim, a 30-year-old man, suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his back about 6:13 Sunday morning.

They arrested the suspect at his home on Laaulu Street about an hour later.

