Police search for missing boy, 7, in Mililani
CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 7-year-old boy.
They say Paul “Kevin” Rozier, who is autistic, wandered away from his home on Lahe Street in Mililani about 5 p.m. today.
Rozier is African American, 4-feet-7-inches tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wearing green boxer briefs and a white T-shirt with the Air Jordon logo on it.
His family says Rozier is familiar with Mililani Uka Elementary School and Mililani Town Center, especially Walmart.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME their cellular telephone.
