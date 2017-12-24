Top News
Trump sends Christmas greetings to U.S. troops abroad
PALM BEACH, Fla. >> President Donald Trump is sending Christmas greetings to U.S. troops stationed around the world.
From the Florida estate where Trump is spending the holidays, he spoke by video hook-up on Christmas Eve to members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard, stationed in Qatar, Kuwait and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Trump told the troops that Americans are thankful for them and their families. He says they’re “the greatest people on earth.”
He offered renewed praise to the Coast Guard for saving thousands of lives during a series of deadly U.S. hurricanes.
Trump told the troops that “every American heart” is thankful for them and is asking God to watch over them and their families.
