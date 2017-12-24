Challenge growing expenses for unions
Government union bosses hammered the public again, as Richard Borreca describes, “with little turmoil won pay raises from the taxpayers” (“Hawaii’s lackluster politics in 2017 should make for contentious elections in 2018,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, Dec. 17). Read More
