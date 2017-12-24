‘Classified’ features Snowden appearance at Honolulu Museum of Art
Edward Snowden, the former Hawaii resident and whistleblower who exposed U.S. government eavesdropping, will make a live video-chat appearance at the Honolulu Museum of Art in “Classified.” Read More
