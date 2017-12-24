 ‘Classified’ features Snowden appearance at Honolulu Museum of Art
‘Classified’ features Snowden appearance at Honolulu Museum of Art

By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 24, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 24, 2017 at 4:01 pm
Edward Snowden, the former Hawaii resident and whistleblower who exposed U.S. government eavesdropping, will make a live video-chat appearance at the Honolulu Museum of Art in “Classified.” Read More

