 Keiki Kalikimaka winners announced
December 25, 2017 | 73° | Check Traffic

Keiki Kalikimaka winners announced

Star-Advertiser Staff
Posted on December 24, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 24, 2017 at 11:27 pm
The three winning entries in this year’s Keiki Kalikimaka contest have been decided via a drawing of all the finalists. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

PREV

Most Read

Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.