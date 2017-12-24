 Christmas poem sends holiday wishes to Hawaii stars
December 25, 2017 | 74° | Check Traffic

Christmas poem sends holiday wishes to Hawaii stars

By Wayne Harada, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on December 24, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 24, 2017 at 12:57 pm
‘Twas the morning before Christmas, and tension was mounting; since Santa was still shopping, spewing sweat like a fountain. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

PREV

Most Read

Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.