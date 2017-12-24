 Woman struggles after crash with HPD officer renews questions over discipline
December 24, 2017 | 78° | Check Traffic

Woman struggles after crash with HPD officer renews questions over discipline

By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 24, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 24, 2017 at 6:05 pm
Just seconds before the crash, Honolulu police officer Clarence Neves Jr.’s white Ford Taurus was traveling more than twice the speed limit on Puuloa Road, rushing to the scene of a reported fight. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

PREV

Most Read

Comments (58)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.