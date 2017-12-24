 HTA falling short on payments to the state for the convention center
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 24, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 23, 2017 at 10:00 pm
The Hawaii Tourism Authority has fallen short of making its full state reimbursement for the Hawai‘i Convention Center for the past two years and may extend the facility’s debt repayment schedule again — even though the agency still owes 79 percent of the center’s original $350 million balance. Read More

