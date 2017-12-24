Waipahu may be the most festive town on the island
Stars flashing, lights pulsing over handrails, LED icicles cascading from tarpaulin carports — it can be argued that Waipahu is the most Christmassy town on the island. Read More
Comments (8)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.