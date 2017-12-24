 Water main break affects Ala Moana area
December 24, 2017 | 74° | Check Traffic

Water main break affects Ala Moana area

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on December 24, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 23, 2017 at 9:34 pm
Hundreds of residents went without running water Saturday after a water main break in the Ala Moana area. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

PREV

Most Read

Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.