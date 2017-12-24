 State scales back work on airport space
By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 24, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 24, 2017 at 6:19 pm
The state Department of Transportation is building a $40 million to $45 million structure under Gate 6 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport that was meant to provide operating space for Island Air, but that space will now be left vacant in the wake of the airline’s bankruptcy. Read More

