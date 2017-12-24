 Waialua teacher vying for $1 million Varkey prize
By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 24, 2017 12:05 am 
Glenn Lee, who leads Waialua High and Intermediate School’s acclaimed robotics program, has made the first cut in the competition for the $1 million Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, which some liken to a Nobel. Read More

