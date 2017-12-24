Diamond Head Classic: ’Bows bounce back
A night after squandering second-half competitiveness against nationally ranked Miami, Hawaii recouped its forward momentum in a 79-71 victory against Davidson in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic consolation semifinals Saturday before a crowd of 3,233 at the Stan Sheriff Center. Read More
