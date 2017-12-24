Game Day: Fresno St. vs. Houston
The jewel of the 2018 recruiting class — quarterback Marcus McMaryion — has sparkled for the Bulldogs this season. Read More
Most Read
- Woman struggles after crash with HPD officer renews questions over discipline
- American Savings to give employees $1K bonuses, raise minimum wage
- One dead, another seriously injured after SUV hits Hauula bus stop
- Woman in custody after allegedly fleeing from fatal Hauula bus stop crash
- Waipahu may be the most festive town on the island
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.