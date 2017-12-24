 Game Day: Fresno St. vs. Houston
December 24, 2017 | 81° | Check Traffic

Game Day: Fresno St. vs. Houston

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 24, 2017 12:05 am 
The jewel of the 2018 recruiting class — quarterback Marcus McMaryion — has sparkled for the Bulldogs this season. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

PREV

NEXT

Most Read

Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.