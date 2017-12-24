 New Mexico State stuns No. 6 Miami
December 24, 2017 | 73° | Check Traffic

New Mexico State stuns No. 6 Miami

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 24, 2017 12:05 am 
New Mexico State took advantage of 14 Miami turnovers and hit three 3-pointers in the second half just before the shot clock expired to leave the Stan Sheriff Center with a 63-54 victory in a championship bracket semifinal of the Diamond Head Classic. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

PREV

NEXT

Most Read

Comments (4)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.