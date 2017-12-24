Television and radio

Sports| TV Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|spec
|HT
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Rams at Titans
|8 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Bills at Patriots
|8 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Seahawks at Cowboys
|11:25 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|FOOTBALL: COLLEGE BOWL
|Hawaii: Fresno State vs. Houston
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|spec
|HT
|basketball: nba
|76ers at Knicks
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Cavaliers at Warriors
|10 a.m.
|KITV
|6
|4
|Wizards at Celtics
|12:30 p.m.
|KITV
|6
|4
|Rockets at Thunder
|3 p.m.
|KITV
|6
|4
|Timberwolves at Lakers
|5:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|basketball: college men
|DHC, 7th place: Akron vs. Davidson
|7:30 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|DHC, 5th place: Princeton vs. Hawaii
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|DHC, final: USC vs. New Mexico State
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|DHC, 3rd place: Mid. Tenn. vs. Miami
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|football: nfl
|Steelers at Texans
|11:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Steelers at Texans
|11:30 a.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|Raiders at Eagles
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Rams at Titans
|8 a.m.
|990-AM
|NFL: Bills at Patriots
|8 a.m.
|1420-AM
|NFL: Falcons at Saints
|8 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NFL: Jaguars at 49ers
|11:05 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NFL: Seahawks at Cowboys
|11:25 a.m.
|760-AM
|NFL: Seahawks at Cowboys
|11:25 a.m.
|1420-AM
|Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. Houston
|3:30 p.m.
|1420-AM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA: Timberwolves at Lakers
|5:30 p.m.
|990-AM
