Television and radio

On the air Listings are for Spectrum and Hawaiianˆˆ analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV spec HT FOOTBALL: NFL Rams at Titans 8 a.m. KHON 3 3 Bills at Patriots 8 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Seahawks at Cowboys 11:25 a.m. KHON 3 3 FOOTBALL: COLLEGE BOWL Hawaii: Fresno State vs. Houston 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 MONDAY TIME TV spec HT basketball: nba 76ers at Knicks 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Cavaliers at Warriors 10 a.m. KITV 6 4 Wizards at Celtics 12:30 p.m. KITV 6 4 Rockets at Thunder 3 p.m. KITV 6 4 Timberwolves at Lakers 5:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 basketball: college men DHC, 7th place: Akron vs. Davidson 7:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 DHC, 5th place: Princeton vs. Hawaii 9:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 DHC, final: USC vs. New Mexico State 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 DHC, 3rd place: Mid. Tenn. vs. Miami 3:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 football: nfl Steelers at Texans 11:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Steelers at Texans 11:30 a.m. NFLN NA/203* 88 Raiders at Eagles 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 RADIO TODAY TIME STATION NFL: Rams at Titans 8 a.m. 990-AM NFL: Bills at Patriots 8 a.m. 1420-AM NFL: Falcons at Saints 8 a.m. 1500-AM NFL: Jaguars at 49ers 11:05 a.m. 1500-AM NFL: Seahawks at Cowboys 11:25 a.m. 760-AM NFL: Seahawks at Cowboys 11:25 a.m. 1420-AM Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. Houston 3:30 p.m. 1420-AM MONDAY TIME STATION NBA: Timberwolves at Lakers 5:30 p.m. 990-AM

