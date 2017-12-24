 Television and radio
Television and radio

December 24, 2017
On the air
Listings are for Spectrum and Hawaiianˆˆ analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV spec HT
FOOTBALL: NFL
Rams at Titans 8 a.m. KHON 3 3
Bills at Patriots 8 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Seahawks at Cowboys 11:25 a.m. KHON 3 3
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE BOWL
Hawaii: Fresno State vs. Houston 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
 
MONDAY
  TIME TV spec HT
basketball: nba
76ers at Knicks 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Cavaliers at Warriors 10 a.m. KITV 6 4
Wizards at Celtics 12:30 p.m. KITV 6 4
Rockets at Thunder 3 p.m. KITV 6 4
Timberwolves at Lakers 5:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
basketball: college men
DHC, 7th place: Akron vs. Davidson 7:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
DHC, 5th place: Princeton vs. Hawaii 9:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
DHC, final: USC vs. New Mexico State 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
DHC, 3rd place: Mid. Tenn. vs. Miami 3:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
football: nfl
Steelers at Texans 11:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Steelers at Texans 11:30 a.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
Raiders at Eagles 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
 
RADIO
TODAY
  TIME STATION
NFL: Rams at Titans 8 a.m. 990-AM
NFL: Bills at Patriots 8 a.m. 1420-AM
NFL: Falcons at Saints 8 a.m. 1500-AM
NFL: Jaguars at 49ers 11:05 a.m. 1500-AM
NFL: Seahawks at Cowboys 11:25 a.m. 760-AM
NFL: Seahawks at Cowboys 11:25 a.m. 1420-AM
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. Houston 3:30 p.m. 1420-AM
 
MONDAY
  TIME STATION
NBA: Timberwolves at Lakers 5:30 p.m. 990-AM

 

