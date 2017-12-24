Name for shuttered Vegas casino comes out of the Blue

The massive never-opened resort on the north end of the Las Vegas strip has a new name. Under new ownership since the summer, the former Fontainebleau is now being referred to as Project Blue. More importantly, after years of sitting dormant, work on the resort may restart soon.

While plans for the 3,900-room resort still haven’t been revealed, permits have been taken out to bring construction vehicles and materials onto the site.

Gaga in the Park: Lady Gaga has announced that she will begin a Las Vegas residency, playing the 5,300-seat Park Theater at Monte Carlo (soon to be Park MGM) in December 2018. The two-year residency will comprise at least 36 shows.

“Opium” at Cosmo: A new show from the producers of Caesars Palace’s “Absinthe” is on its way to the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. “Opium,” debuting at Cosmo with previews on March 13, is sure to be another avant garde production — or at least it’s being promoted as such. A press release claims, “This is the show that Elon Musk will want to take to Mars.”

Dollar PBR: Another $1 beer deal has hit the strip. Rockhouse at the Venetian has initiated a happy hour featuring $1 Pabst Blue Ribbon. The specials run 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Stars Now Aces: The former San Antonio Stars of the WNBA are now the Las Vegas Aces. Owner MGM Resorts International chose the name after the new NHL team that settled on Vegas Golden Knights. The Aces will begin play as a Las Vegas team in the upcoming season.

Question: Will things be different on the strip this year for New Year’s Eve?

Answer: The main difference will be the security presence, as major steps are being taken to ensure safety during the outdoor strip and downtown celebrations. Whereas the security budget in past years has been about $120,000, this year’s budget is nearly tripled at $340,000.

There will be 348 Nevada National Guard troops in place this year compared to 160 in past years, and busses will be positioned as roadblocks against potential vehicle attacks.

For more information about Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.

