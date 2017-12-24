 Wish You Were Here, Dec. 24
  • A man flies a kite on the city wall in Xi’an, China. Photo by Terry Matsumoto

  • Sunrise over Lake Titicaca in Peru, elevation 12,507 feet. Indigenous Uro people live on the lake on floating islands that they have built from dried totora reeds. Photo by Kris Kokame.

  • R. Austin Confair shot this landscape on a summer trip to Sedona, Ariz.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser wants your best vacation photo! It can be shot on staycation or anywhere in the world. Each Sunday, a selection of photos will be featured in the Star-Advertiser’s Travel section and at staradvertiser.com. At the end of each month, judges will select their favorite photo for a $100 cash prize.

