Wish You Were Here, Dec. 24







The Honolulu Star-Advertiser wants your best vacation photo! It can be shot on staycation or anywhere in the world. Each Sunday, a selection of photos will be featured in the Star-Advertiser’s Travel section and at staradvertiser.com. At the end of each month, judges will select their favorite photo for a $100 cash prize.

—

SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO: Visit staradvertiser.com/wish-you-were-here/

Get the latest news by email Sign Up