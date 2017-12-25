Big Isle boy asks Santa to ‘take Grandma’s cancer away’

A 6-year-old Big Island boy wrote a letter to Santa Claus asking the jolly figure to remove his grandmother’s cancer.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports Xaymien Kela also asked Santa for “a new bed for us” and “snorkeling gear for a kid.”

Kela got what he asked for.

Kela and his grandmother, Jacqueline Goldstein, got two brand-new twin beds and snorkel gear from 7-Eleven and HomeWorld Furniture.

Goldstein was treated for colon cancer at Hilo’s Hawaii Pacific Oncology Center, a Hilo Medical Center facility.

Digital Media Coordinator at 7-Eleven Camille Wong says Kela sent his letter to Santa at the Hilo 7-Eleven store as part of a program designed to bring cheer to kids and their families during the holidays.

Kela’s letter was chosen from 478 received by 7-Eleven stores statewide.

