Big Isle boy asks Santa to ‘take Grandma’s cancer away’
A 6-year-old Big Island boy wrote a letter to Santa Claus asking the jolly figure to remove his grandmother’s cancer.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports Xaymien Kela also asked Santa for “a new bed for us” and “snorkeling gear for a kid.”
Kela got what he asked for.
Kela and his grandmother, Jacqueline Goldstein, got two brand-new twin beds and snorkel gear from 7-Eleven and HomeWorld Furniture.
Goldstein was treated for colon cancer at Hilo’s Hawaii Pacific Oncology Center, a Hilo Medical Center facility.
Digital Media Coordinator at 7-Eleven Camille Wong says Kela sent his letter to Santa at the Hilo 7-Eleven store as part of a program designed to bring cheer to kids and their families during the holidays.
Kela’s letter was chosen from 478 received by 7-Eleven stores statewide.