 Burned body found in truck in Puna
By Star-Advertiser staff
December 25, 2017
Updated December 25, 2017 6:20pm

Hawaii Island police are investigating a suspicious death after a body, burned beyond recognition, was found in a truck in a remote Puna subdivision.

At approximately 10 a.m. today, police and fire units responded to a side road off 39th Avenue near Pohaku Drive in the Orchidland subdivision to a reported vehicle engulfed in flames. After dousing the flames, firefighters observed burnt human remains within the vehicle. Investigators were unable to immediately identify if the remains are that of male or female.

Police say they have reason to suspect that this incident is related to evidence located at another property, also on 39th Avenue, but near Aulii Drive.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section have classified the case as a murder.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Kayne Keliʻi at (808) 961-2378 or Kayne.kelii@hawaiicounty.gov.

