Top News
Man arrested for alleged assault on Christmas Eve
Honolulu police arrested 37-year-old Joseph Delacruz on the morning of Christmas Eve for allegedly assaulting a woman during a family argument.
The 55-year-old woman was treated at a hospital for serious injuries.
Delacruz fled the scene but was taken into custody at Kalihi Street later in the afternoon.
Comments (2)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.