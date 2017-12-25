Missing Mililani boy found dead, mother says

A 7-year-old boy who went missing in Mililani on Sunday night was found dead this morning, according to his mother.

Jasmine Rozier posted on the Facebook group “Stolen Stuff Hawaii” and confirmed that her son, Paul “Kevin” Rozier, had died.

Paul Rozier, who was autistic, wandered away from his home on Lahe Street in Mililani and was last seen at about 5 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

He was found at approximately 7:55 a.m. in the Mililani area.

