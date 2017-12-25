Business calendar

COMING UP

TODAY

Stock and bond markets are closed for Christmas Day.

CALENDAR

THURSDAY

>> 18th Annual Holiday Tech Job Fair: Participants will be able to find help for resume evaluations, one-on-one help from HR professionals as well as get a free professional head shot. 5-8 p.m. at Manoa Grand Ballroom, Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii. For more information or to RSVP, visit htdc.org/techjobfair17.

JAN. 4

>> Exchange Club of Downtown Honolulu meeting: Speaker Fay Wengler, an expert in ID theft, will discuss identification theft issues as well as how to prevent and deal with them. Noon-1:30 p.m. at Oahu Country Club. Cost: $25 cash, $26 credit card. For more information, visit dexhon.com.

JAN. 6-7

>> Maui Cannabis Conference: Featuring “Speaker Series”: Adam Lustig, state Sen. Roz Baker, Wendy Gibson, Richard Ha and Steve Rose. The inaugural Maui Cannabis Conference will promote cannabis awareness through educational speaking panels featuring cannabis experts. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali. Cost: $20-$75.

To RSVP, mauicannabisconference.com. For more information, email info@mauicannabisconference.com.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.

Get the latest news by email Sign Up