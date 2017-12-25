 Filipino WWII vets help select artist for monument on Oahu
By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 25, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 24, 2017 at 9:45 pm
On a breezy afternoon on his patio in Waipahu, with star-shaped holiday lights adorning the windows, Oscar Bangui expressed joy at the prospect of a Hawaii monument to honor Filipino World War II veterans. Read More

