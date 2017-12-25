 Get Involved
December 25, 2017
NEIGHBORHOOD BOARD MEETINGS

Kaimuki: Recess.

Kalihi-Palama: Recess.

Kaneohe: 7 p.m. Thursday at Benjamin Parker Elementary School, 45-259 Waikalua Road.

Makiki-Tantalus: Recess.

Mililani Mauka/Launani Valley: Recess.

Nanakuli-Maili: Recess.

Nuuanu-Punchbowl: Recess.

Wahiawa-Whitmore: Recess.

Waialae-Kahala: Recess.

