Television and radio

December 25, 2017
On the air
Listings are for Spectrum and Hawaiianˆˆ analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV spec HT
basketball: nba
76ers at Knicks 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Cavaliers at Warriors 10 a.m. KITV 6 4
Wizards at Celtics 12:30 p.m. KITV 6 4
Rockets at Thunder 3 p.m. KITV 6 4
Timberwolves at Lakers 5:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
basketball: college men
DHC, 7th place: Akron vs. Davidson 7:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
DHC, 5th place: Princeton at Hawaii 9:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
DHC, final: USC vs. New Mexico State 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
DHC, 3rd place: Mid. Tenn. vs. Miami 3:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
football: nfl
Steelers at Texans 11:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Steelers at Texans 11:30 a.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
Raiders at Eagles 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
TUESDAY
  TIME TV spec HT
basketball: nba
Bulls at Bucks 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Kings at Clippers 5:30 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
Kings at Clippers 5:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
football: college bowls
Heart of Dallas: Utah vs. West Virginia 8:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Quick Lane: Duke vs. Northern Illinois 12:15 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Cactus: Kansas State vs. UCLA 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
soccer: english
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton 2:25 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Manchester United vs. Burnley 4:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Liverpool vs. Swansea City 7:25 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
 
RADIO
TODAY
  TIME STATION
College men’s basketball: Princeton at Hawaii 9:30 a.m. 1420-AM
NFL: Steelers at Texans 11:30 a.m. 1500-AM
NBA: Wizards at Celtics 12:30 p.m. 1420-AM
NFL: Raiders at Eagles 3:30 p.m. 1500-AM
NBA: Timberwolves at Lakers 5:30 p.m. 990-AM
TUESDAY
  TIME STATION
Cactus Bowl: Kansas State vs. UCLA 4 p.m. 1420-AM

 

