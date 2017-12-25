Television and radio

On the air Listings are for Spectrum and Hawaiianˆˆ analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV spec HT basketball: nba 76ers at Knicks 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Cavaliers at Warriors 10 a.m. KITV 6 4 Wizards at Celtics 12:30 p.m. KITV 6 4 Rockets at Thunder 3 p.m. KITV 6 4 Timberwolves at Lakers 5:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 basketball: college men DHC, 7th place: Akron vs. Davidson 7:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 DHC, 5th place: Princeton at Hawaii 9:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 DHC, final: USC vs. New Mexico State 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 DHC, 3rd place: Mid. Tenn. vs. Miami 3:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 football: nfl Steelers at Texans 11:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Steelers at Texans 11:30 a.m. NFLN NA/203* 88 Raiders at Eagles 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 TUESDAY TIME TV spec HT basketball: nba Bulls at Bucks 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Kings at Clippers 5:30 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82* Kings at Clippers 5:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* football: college bowls Heart of Dallas: Utah vs. West Virginia 8:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Quick Lane: Duke vs. Northern Illinois 12:15 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Cactus: Kansas State vs. UCLA 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 soccer: english Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton 2:25 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87 Manchester United vs. Burnley 4:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87 Liverpool vs. Swansea City 7:25 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87 RADIO TODAY TIME STATION College men’s basketball: Princeton at Hawaii 9:30 a.m. 1420-AM NFL: Steelers at Texans 11:30 a.m. 1500-AM NBA: Wizards at Celtics 12:30 p.m. 1420-AM NFL: Raiders at Eagles 3:30 p.m. 1500-AM NBA: Timberwolves at Lakers 5:30 p.m. 990-AM TUESDAY TIME STATION Cactus Bowl: Kansas State vs. UCLA 4 p.m. 1420-AM

