Television and radio

|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|spec
|HT
|basketball: nba
|76ers at Knicks
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Cavaliers at Warriors
|10 a.m.
|KITV
|6
|4
|Wizards at Celtics
|12:30 p.m.
|KITV
|6
|4
|Rockets at Thunder
|3 p.m.
|KITV
|6
|4
|Timberwolves at Lakers
|5:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|basketball: college men
|DHC, 7th place: Akron vs. Davidson
|7:30 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|DHC, 5th place: Princeton at Hawaii
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|DHC, final: USC vs. New Mexico State
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|DHC, 3rd place: Mid. Tenn. vs. Miami
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|football: nfl
|Steelers at Texans
|11:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Steelers at Texans
|11:30 a.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|Raiders at Eagles
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|spec
|HT
|basketball: nba
|Bulls at Bucks
|3 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Kings at Clippers
|5:30 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|Kings at Clippers
|5:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|football: college bowls
|Heart of Dallas: Utah vs. West Virginia
|8:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Quick Lane: Duke vs. Northern Illinois
|12:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Cactus: Kansas State vs. UCLA
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|soccer: english
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton
|2:25 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Manchester United vs. Burnley
|4:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Liverpool vs. Swansea City
|7:25 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|College men’s basketball: Princeton at Hawaii
|9:30 a.m.
|1420-AM
|NFL: Steelers at Texans
|11:30 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA: Wizards at Celtics
|12:30 p.m.
|1420-AM
|NFL: Raiders at Eagles
|3:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA: Timberwolves at Lakers
|5:30 p.m.
|990-AM
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|Cactus Bowl: Kansas State vs. UCLA
|4 p.m.
|1420-AM
