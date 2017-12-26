 Bitter cold expected until New Year in Midwest and Northeast
Associated Press
December 26, 2017
Updated December 26, 2017 5:55am

    Jack Frost made an appearance in Rochester, Minn., Monday, Christmas day, as the mercury hovered near the zero degree mark. A cold week of more of the same is projected for the week ahead.

CHICAGO >> A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

Chicago-area National Weather Service meteorologist Amy Seeley says to expect colder-than-normal temperatures the rest of the week.

Temperatures hovered around zero degrees in Chicago today.

Meteorologists warn of sub-zero frigid arctic air and dangerously cold wind chills.

Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for all of North Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as swaths of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana.

Wind chill advisories are also in effect for parts of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. Meteorologists say frostbite is possible with as little as 30 minutes of exposure.

