Highway lanes reopen in Waimanalo after utility pole replaced

Lanes on Kalanianaole Highway were reopened after a crew replaced a damaged utility pole in Waimanalo.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Lanes on Kalanianaole Highway were reopened after a crew replaced a damaged utility pole in Waimanalo.

Shannon Tangonan, spokeswoman of Hawaiian Electric Co., said a crew replaced the pole at about noon today. Power to all affected customers in Hawaii Kai, Kalama Valley and Waimanalo have been restored.

Over 1,500 customers suffered a power outage after a vehicle struck a utility pole at about 5 a.m. on the highway near Shriner’s Beach Club.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic was being contraflowed on the highway as HECO crew conducted work to replace the pole.