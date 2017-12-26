 Highway lanes reopen in Waimanalo after utility pole replaced
By Star-Advertiser staff
December 26, 2017
Updated December 26, 2017 12:58pm
Lanes on Kalanianaole Highway were reopened after a crew replaced a damaged utility pole in Waimanalo.

Shannon Tangonan, spokeswoman of Hawaiian Electric Co., said a crew replaced the pole at about noon today. Power to all affected customers in Hawaii Kai, Kalama Valley and Waimanalo have been restored.

Over 1,500 customers suffered a power outage after a vehicle struck a utility pole at about 5 a.m. on the highway near Shriner’s Beach Club.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic was being contraflowed on the highway as HECO crew conducted work to replace the pole.

