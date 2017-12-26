 Florida man dies after line drive to head during softball game
December 26, 2017 | 71° | Check Traffic

Top News

Florida man dies after line drive to head during softball game

Associated Press
December 26, 2017
Updated December 26, 2017 12:45pm
ADVERTISING

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. >> A Florida man has died several weeks after taking a line drive to the head during a softball game.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 37-year-old Greg Fusco died Sunday. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says a softball stuck the Palm Harbor man in the left temple during a Dec. 2 tournament near Jacksonville. A friend says Fusco had been pitching.

Officials say the ball initially knocked Fusco unconscious but he was awake and dazed by the time an ambulance arrived. He was taken to a Jacksonville hospital, and his injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

A GoFundMe campaign started by a friend to raise money for Fusco’s wife, Taylor, said he underwent surgery for a skull fracture. His recovery looked promising at first, but his condition soon worsened. A cause of death wasn’t immediately determined.

PREVIOUS STORY
Police search for pair of Kalihi robbers
NEXT STORY
Entangled whale freed from fishing lines
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING