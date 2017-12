Police arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly threatened a 67-year-old woman with an undisclosed dangerous instrument in Wahiawa.

The threat occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 3:30 a.m. Monday. Police said the suspect and victim are acquaintances.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.