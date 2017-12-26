 Man charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend in Ala Moana area
December 26, 2017 | 71° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend in Ala Moana area

By Star-Advertiser staff
December 26, 2017
Updated December 26, 2017 10:15am
ADVERTISING

A 36-year-old man has been charged with assaulting his 55-year-old ex-girlfriend in the Ala Moana area.

Joseph K. Dela Cruz was charged Monday with second-degree assault and unauthorized entry into a dwelling. He remains in custody in lieu of $25,000 aggregate bail.

At about 8 a.m. on Aug. 8, police said a suspect later identified as Dela Cruz assaulted his ex-girlfriend during an argument. She sustained serious injuries and was treated at a hospital.

Dela Cruz fled the scene after the assault.

Patrol officers located him Sunday in Kalihi and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree assault, unauthorized entry into a dwelling, two counts of abuse of a family or household member and one count of an outstanding warrant.

PREVIOUS STORY
Trump predicts GOP and Democrats will agree on health care plan
NEXT STORY
Wastewater discharges prompt advisories for Pauoa, Kailua
Comments (5)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING