Man charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend in Ala Moana area

A 36-year-old man has been charged with assaulting his 55-year-old ex-girlfriend in the Ala Moana area.

Joseph K. Dela Cruz was charged Monday with second-degree assault and unauthorized entry into a dwelling. He remains in custody in lieu of $25,000 aggregate bail.

At about 8 a.m. on Aug. 8, police said a suspect later identified as Dela Cruz assaulted his ex-girlfriend during an argument. She sustained serious injuries and was treated at a hospital.

Dela Cruz fled the scene after the assault.

Patrol officers located him Sunday in Kalihi and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree assault, unauthorized entry into a dwelling, two counts of abuse of a family or household member and one count of an outstanding warrant.