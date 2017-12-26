Obama in Hawaii greets Christmas carolers

The women of the Windward ReSisters got an up-close meeting with former President Barack Obama — back home on his first Christmas vacation in Hawaii since leaving office — when they showed up unannounced outside his vacation home on Christmas night, Champagne in hand, to serenade him with Christmas carols.

It was not a chance encounter.

“I was visualizing seeing him for two days,” said Windward ReSister Darlene Mandel.

Unlike the eight years Obama spent in the Oval Office, there are no machine gun-mounted boats patrolling the waters off of Kailua this year. And there have been no presidential motorcades to snarl Oahu traffic.

But there’s still plenty of security as Obama’s presence on Oahu over the holidays continues to generate buzz. It’s unclear when Obama arrived or when he will be leaving Oahu.

“We wished we had practiced,” said Windward ReSister Cathy Shun.

Obama didn’t seem to mind.

“No wonder the singing’s so happy,” he says in the video. “I didn’t realize there was Champagne to go with it.”

As the president shook hands with the Windward ReSisters, Brenda Herron may have gotten the best Obama moment so far this holiday season.

“I kissed him on the cheek,” she said, “Hawaiian style.”