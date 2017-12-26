 Obama in Hawaii greets Christmas carolers
December 27, 2017 | 70° | Check Traffic

Top News

Obama in Hawaii greets Christmas carolers

By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
December 26, 2017
Updated December 26, 2017 7:50pm

  • COURTESY DARLENE MANDEL

    Carolers greeted former President Barack Obama on Christmas night at his vacation home in Lanikai.

ADVERTISING

The women of the Windward ReSisters got an up-close meeting with former President Barack Obama — back home on his first Christmas vacation in Hawaii since leaving office — when they showed up unannounced outside his vacation home on Christmas night, Champagne in hand, to serenade him with Christmas carols.

It was not a chance encounter.

“I was visualizing seeing him for two days,” said Windward ReSister Darlene Mandel.

Unlike the eight years Obama spent in the Oval Office, there are no machine gun-mounted boats patrolling the waters off of Kailua this year. And there have been no presidential motorcades to snarl Oahu traffic.

But there’s still plenty of security as Obama’s presence on Oahu over the holidays continues to generate buzz. It’s unclear when Obama arrived or when he will be leaving Oahu.

The women of the Windward ReSisters captured their meeting on video after they serenaded Obama with a handful of Christmas songs outside the gated entrance to his Lanikai home.

“We wished we had practiced,” said Windward ReSister Cathy Shun.

Obama didn’t seem to mind.

“No wonder the singing’s so happy,” he says in the video. “I didn’t realize there was Champagne to go with it.”

As the president shook hands with the Windward ReSisters, Brenda Herron may have gotten the best Obama moment so far this holiday season.

“I kissed him on the cheek,” she said, “Hawaiian style.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Whale carcass to be towed off Haleiwa
NEXT STORY
Tickets now on sale for Korean singer D-LITE
Comments (34)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING