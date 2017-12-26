State Finance Director Machida to retire, following 2 surgeries

State Director of Finance Wesley Machida, who has served as the state’s budget director since 2014 and previously led the state’s $16 billion public employees pension fund, will retire effective New Year’s Eve.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

State Director of Finance Wesley Machida, who has served as the state’s budget director since 2014 and previously led the state’s $16 billion public employees pension fund, will retire effective New Year’s Eve.

Machida, 60, said he has undergone two surgeries in the past four years, and the last one “really made me rethink about what I need to do and how I need to take better care of myself and my family, so that was pretty much the deciding factor.”

“I just cannot put in the time that needs to be put in as director of finance, and that’s one of the other reasons why I need to leave,” Machida said. “They need somebody that can be a 24-by-seven director of finance. I just am not able to do that 24-by-seven anymore.”

House Finance Committee Chairwoman Sylvia Luke described Machida as “one of the brightest people we work with in this administration.

“He will be a great loss to this administration. He helped us in difficult issues such as rail. He’s somebody we can count on and depend on, and he will be irreplaceable. We hate to see him leave, because it will be a huge loss,” she said.

Machida has worked for state government for 30 years, and was previously executive director of the State of Hawaii Employees’ Retirement System. He is married and has two grown children.