 U.S. says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget
December 26, 2017 | 73° | Check Traffic

Top News

U.S. says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget

Associated Press
December 26, 2017
Updated December 26, 2017 8:05am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley spoke in favor of a resolution, Dec. 22, at United Nations headquarters. The U.S. government said, Sunday, it had negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget. Haley said that the “inefficiency and overspending” of the organization is well-known, and she would not let “the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of.”

ADVERTISING

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said on Sunday that the U.N.’s 2018-2019 budget would be slashed by over $285 million. The mission said reductions would also be made to the U.N.’s management and support functions.

The announcement didn’t make clear the entire amount of the budget or specify what effect the cut would have on the U.S. contribution.

U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said that the “inefficiency and overspending” of the organization is well-known, and she would not let “the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of.”

She also said that while the mission was pleased with the results of budget negotiations, it would continue to “look at ways to increase the U.N.’s efficiency? while protecting our interests.”

PREVIOUS STORY
In break with tradition, Trump doesn’t host a state dinner
NEXT STORY
British navy escorts Russian warship near U.K. waters
Comments (5)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING