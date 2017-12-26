 Wastewater discharges prompt advisories for Pauoa, Kailua
Wastewater discharges prompt advisories for Pauoa, Kailua

By Star-Advertiser staff
December 26, 2017
Updated December 26, 2017 4:32pm
The state health department advises the public to stay out of the waters of Pauoa Stream from Olomana Lane to Hialoa Street bridge due to wastewater discharge.

City workers notified the state’s clean water branch of wastewater discharge from a manhole fronting 124 Olomana Lane. An estimated 325 gallons flowed into the street and into a storm drain which empties into Pauoa Stream. The advisory was posted on Christmas Day and remains in effect until signs come down.

An advisory also remains in effect for a marshland near Kupau Street in Kailua, where an estimated 375 gallons of wastewater flowed into the street with about 300 gallons entering into a storm drain. The area includes the canal that runs next to the Hele gas station on Keolu Drive to Akumu Street.

The public is also advised to remain out of these waters until signs have been removed. An earlier advisory on Christmas Eve incorrectly listed Kupu Street as the location. The correct location is 1006 Kupau St.

A brown water advisory was also issued this afternoon for Nanakuli Beach Park.

