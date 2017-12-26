 Put safety first for erosion at Sunset
December 26, 2017 | 72° | Check Traffic

Put safety first for erosion at Sunset

Posted on December 26, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 25, 2017 at 11:14 pm
Visitors to the North Shore should be aware that the scenic attractions of winter surf can be enjoyed. But taking too many personal risks on a cliff’s edge, or by putting others at risk, can turn a thing of beauty into a tragedy in a split second. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

PREV

Most Read

Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.