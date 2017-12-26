Put safety first for erosion at Sunset
Visitors to the North Shore should be aware that the scenic attractions of winter surf can be enjoyed. But taking too many personal risks on a cliff’s edge, or by putting others at risk, can turn a thing of beauty into a tragedy in a split second. Read More
