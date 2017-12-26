HSO launches ‘Pop-Up Symphony’ series in Kakaako

The Hawai’i Syphony Orchestra will partner with Kamehameha Schools this weekend to offer the orchestra’s first-ever Pop-Up Symphony at Salt in Our Kaka’ako.

The performance, set for the public warehouse space near the intersection of Keawe and Auahi streets, is the first of a new “Pop-Up Series” offered by the HSO. JoAnn Falletta will conduct the concert, which will include classic works by Tchaikovsky and Mozart along with music by contemporary composer John Williams.

Admission to the Pop-Up Symphony is free; Saturday’s sunset show will start at 5 p.m. Limited seating is available on a first-come-first-serve basis; programming is suitable for all ages. Food and beverages will be also available for purchase. Parking will be available in the Salt parking structure, with one hour of free parking and discounted validated rates from Our Kaka’ako merchants and restaurants.

The HSO’s Pop-Up Symphony joins other regularly scheduled events at Salt, including the monthly Pa’akai Marketplace and Salt Bar Crawl. Visit saltatkakaako.com for more information.