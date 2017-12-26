 Lehua Island stays free of dreaded rats
Lehua Island stays free of dreaded rats

By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 26, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 26, 2017 at 12:06 am
Rats are nowhere to be found on tiny Lehua Island four months after the conclusion of an eradication project. Read More

