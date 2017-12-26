 Santa brings gifts to kids on Waianae Coast
By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 26, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 25, 2017 at 11:09 pm
A single act of kindness was all that was needed to lift the spirits of hundreds of homeless keiki and their families on the Waianae Coast who were visited on Christmas by a Hawaiian Santa bearing gifts, toiletries and other basic necessities. Read More

