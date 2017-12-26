Santa brings gifts to kids on Waianae Coast
A single act of kindness was all that was needed to lift the spirits of hundreds of homeless keiki and their families on the Waianae Coast who were visited on Christmas by a Hawaiian Santa bearing gifts, toiletries and other basic necessities. Read More
