Scoreboard

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

CALENDAR

TODAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

>> OIA East girls: Moanalua at Roosevelt; Kalaheo at Kaiser; Castle at Kailua; Kalani at Kahuku; McKinley at Farrington. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

>> OIA West girls: Waialua at Mililani (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Aiea at Leilehua (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Pearl City at Radford; Waipahu at Kapolei; Waianae at Nanakuli. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER: HIGH SCHOOL BOYS STANDINGS

ILH

DIVISION I | W | L | T | PTS | GF | GA

Punahou | 5 | 0 | 0 | 15 | 18 | 2

Saint Louis | 3 | 1 | 0 | 9 | 15 | 4

‘Iolani | 3 | 2 | 0 | 9 | 13 | 5

Mid-Pacific | 2 | 2 | 0 | 6 | 7 | 6

Kamehameha | 1 | 3 | 0 | 3 | 3 | 8

DIVISION II | W | L | T | PTS | GF | GA

Pac-Five | 1 | 3 | 0 | 3 | 5 | 14

Damien | 0 | 4 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 23

Jan. 4

>> Pac-Five at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

>> Damien at Punahou, 4 p.m.

>> Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha , 4 p.m.

Jan. 8

>> Pac-Five at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.

>> Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.

>> Damien at Kamehameha , 4 p.m.

OIA EAST

DIVISION I | W | L | T | PTS | GF | GA

Kalani | 5 | 0 | 0 | 15 | 11 | 0

Kaiser | 4 | 0 | 0 | 12 | 24 | 0

Kahuku | 3 | 1 | 1 | 10 | 23 | 5

Moanalua | 3 | 1 | 1 | 10 | 10 | 8

Roosevelt | 2 | 1 |1 | 7 | 8 | 6

Castle | 2 | 2 | 0 | 6 | 18 | 6

Kailua | 2 | 2 | 0 | 6 | 5 | 5

DIVISION II | W | L | T | PTS | GF | GA

Kalaheo | 1 | 2 | 1 | 4 | 3 | 4

Farrington | 1 | 4 | 0 | 3 | 11 | 14

McKinley | 0 | 5 | 0 | 0 | 2 | 22

Kaimuki | 0 | 5 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 45

Jan. 3

>> Castle at Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.

>> Kalani at McKinley, 7:30 p.m.

>> Kaiser at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

>> Kaimuki at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4

>> Kalaheo at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

OIA WEST

DIVISION I | W | L | T | PTS | GF | GA

Mililani | 5 | 0 | 0 | 15 | 26 | 1

Kapolei | 4 | 1 | 0 | 12 | 17 | 2

Waianae | 4 | 1 | 0 | 12 | 11 | 8

Pearl City | 3 | 1 | 0 | 9 | 16 | 1

Campbell | 1 | 2 | 1 | 4 | 4 | 7

Leilehua | 1 | 2 | 1 | 4 | 2 | 4

Radford | 1 | 3 | 1 | 4 | 4 | 10

DIVISION II | W | L | T | PTS | GF | GA

Waipahu | 2 | 2 | 0 | 6 | 4 | 10

Waialua | 1 | 3 | 1 | 4 | 7 | 16

Aiea | 0 | 2 | 2 | 2 | 1 | 5

Nanakuli | 0 | 5 | 0 | 0 | 2 | 30

Friday

>> Aiea at Campbell , 7:30 p.m.

>> Waianae at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.

>> Mililani at Waialua, 7:30 p.m.

>> Radford at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

>> Waipahu at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER: HIGH SCHOOL GIRL STANDINGS

ILH

DIVISION I | W | L | T | PTS | GF | GA

Punahou | 6 | 0 | 2 | 20 | 37 | 1

Kamehameha | 6 | 1 | 1 | 19 | 32 | 2

‘Iolani | 6 | 1 | 1 | 19 | 32 | 2

Mid-Pacific | 3 | 4 | 0 | 9 | 14 | 22

Pac-Five | 3 | 5 | 0 | 9 | 22 | 17

DIVISION II | W | L | T | PTS | GF | GA

Sacred Hearts | 4 | 4 | 0 | 12 | 14 | 18

Le Jardin | 1 | 6 | 0 | 3 | 6 | 42

Damien | 0 | 8 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 57

Jan. 5

>> Kamehameha at Punahou, 4 p.m.

>> Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.

>> Damien vs. Le Jardin at Kapiolani Park, 4 p.m.

>> ‘Iolani at Punahou, 4 p.m.

OIA EAST

DIVISION I | W | L | T | PTS | GF | GA

Moanalua | 6 | 0 | 0 | 18 | 40 | 2

Castle | 5 | 0 | 0 | 15 | 21 | 4

Kahuku | 4 | 0 | 1 | 13 | 19 | 4

Kalani | 3 | 2 | 1 | 10 | 10 | 11

Kaiser | 3 | 2 | 0 | 9 | 25 | 7

Roosevelt | 3 | 2 | 0 | 9 | 19 | 8

Kalaheo | 0 | 5 | 0 | 0 | 4 | 24

DIVISION II | W | L | T | PTS | GF | GA

Kailua | 3 | 2 | 0 | 9 | 11 | 10

Farrington | 2 | 4 | 0 | 6 | 4 | 32

McKinley | 0 | 6 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 47

Kaimuki | 0 | 6 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 6

Jan. 3

>> Kalani at McKinley, 2 p.m.

>> Kaimuki at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.

>> Kahuku at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

>> Kailua at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

>> Kalaheo at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

OIA WEST

DIVISION I | W | L | T | PTS | GF | GA

Pearl City | 5 | 0 | 0 | 15 | 47 | 3

Mililani | 5 | 1 | 0 | 15 | 41 | 3

Aiea | 4 | 1 | 0 | 12 | 27 | 3

Campbell | 4 | 1 | 0 | 12 | 23 | 4

Kapolei | 4 | 2 | 0 | 12 | 23 | 6

Waipahu | 3 | 2 | 0 | 9 | 17 | 8

Waialua | 0 | 5 | 0 | 0 | 3 | 15

DIVISION II | W | L | T | PTS | GF | GA

Nanakuli | 1 | 4 | 1 | 4 | 5 | 33

Radford | 1 | 4 | 1 | 4 | 6 | 40

Leilehua | 1 | 4 | 0 | 3 | 3 | 36

Waianae | 1 | 5 | 0 | 3 | 5 | 49

Friday

>> Waianae at Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.

>> Mililani at Waialua, 5:30 p.m.

>> Aiea at Campbell, 5:30 p.m.

>> Leilehua at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

>> Pearl City at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL: HIGH SCHOOL BOYS STANDINGS

ILH

DIVISION I

Jan. 4 (League openers )

>> ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

>> Punahou at Maryknoll , 6 p.m.

>> Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION II | W | L | GB

Hawaii Baptist | 1 | 0 | —

Damien | 0 | 0 | 1/2

Le Jardin | 0 | 0 | 1/2

St. Francis | 0 | 0 | 1/2

University | 0 | 0 | 1/2

Hanalani | 0 | 1 | 1

Jan. 4

>> Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

>> University at St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION III | W | L | GB

Christian Academy | 2 | 0 | —

Assets | 1 | 0 | 1/2

Island Pacific | 0 | 1 | 1 1/2

Hawaiian Mission | 0 | 1 | 1 1/2

Lanakila Baptist | 0 | 1 | 1 1/2

Jan. 4

>> Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

>> Assets at Hawaiian Mission , 6:30 p.m.

>> Lanakila Baptist vs. Christian Academy at Korc Center, 6:30 p.m.

OIA EAST

DIVISION I | W | L | GB

Kahuku | 1 | 0 | —

Kailua | 1 | 0 | —

Moanalua | 1 | 0 | —

Farrington | 0 | 0 | 1/2

Kaiser | 0 | 1 | —

Kalaheo | 0 | 1 | —

McKinley | 0 | 1 | —

DIVISION II | W | L | GB

Roosevelt | 1 | 0 | —

Castle | 0 | 0 | 1/2

Kalani | 0 | 0 | 1/2

Kaimuki | 0 | 1 | —

Thursday

>> Kahuku at McKinley, 7 p.m.

>> Moanalua at Kailua, 7 p.m.

>> Kaiser at Kalani, 7 p.m.

>> Roosevelt at Farrington, 7 p.m.

>> Castle at Kaimuki, 7 p.m.

OIA WEST

DIVISION I | W | L | GB

Aiea | 1 | 0 | —

Kapolei | 1 | 0 | —

Radford | 1 | 0 | —

Campbell | 0 | 0 | 1/2

Mililani | 0 | 0 | 1/2

Leilehua | 0 | 1 | —

Waianae | 0 | 1 | —

DIVISION II | W | L | GB

Pearl City | 1 | 0 | —

Waipahu | 0 | 0 | 1/2

Nanakuli | 0 | 1 | 1

Waialua | 0 | 1 | 1

Thursday

>> Kapolei at Mililani, 7 p.m.

>> Campbell at Waianae, 7 p.m.

>> Aiea at Radford, 7 p.m.

>> Pearl City at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.

>> Waipahu at Waialua, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL: HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS STANDINGS

DIVISION I | W | L | GB

Maryknoll | 3 | 0 | —

Kamehameha | 4 | 1 | —

‘Iolani | 3 | 1 | 1/2

Sacred Hearts | 2 | 3 | 2

Mid-Pacific | 2 | 3 | 2

Punahou | 0 | 6 | 4 1/2

Jan. 4

>> Mid-Pacific a at Kamehameha , 5 p.m.

>> Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

>> Punahou at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION II | W | L | GB

St. Francis | 8 | 0 | —

Hawaii Baptist | 6 | 1 | 1 1/2

Le Jardin | 4 | 4 | 4

Hanalani | 3 | 5 | 5

University | 2 | 5 | 5 1/2

Damien | 2 | 6 | 6

La Pietra | 0 | 7 | 7 1/2

Jan. 4

>> La Pietra at St. Francis , 5 p.m.

>> Le Jardin vs. University at Sacred Hearts, 5 p.m.

>> Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 6 p.m.

DIVISION II-1 AA | W | L | GB

Kamehameha II | 4 | 1 | —

Iolani II | 3 | 2 | 1

Punahou II | 2 | 3 | 2



DIVISION III | W | L | GB

Christian Academy | 5 | 0 | —

St. Andrew’s | 3 | 2 | 2

Island Pacific | 3 | 3 | 2 1/2

Hawaiian Mission | 2 | 3 | 3

Lanakila Baptist | 0 | 5 | 5

Jan. 4

>> Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 6 p.m.

OIA EAST

DIVISION I | W | L | GB

Kalani | 6 | 0 | —

Kahuku | 4 | 1 | 1 1/2

Kaiser | 4 | 1 | 1 1/2

McKinley | 4 | 1 | 1 1/2

Moanalua | 3 | 2 | 2 1/2

Farrington | 3 | 3 | 3

Kaimuki | 3 | 3 | 3

DIVISION II | W | L | GB

Roosevelt | 3 | 3 | —

Kalaheo | 0 | 5 | 2 1/2

Kailua | 0 | 5 | 2 1/2

Castle | 0 | 6 | 3

Wednesday

>> Moanalua at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

>> Kalaheo at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

>> Castle at Kailua, 7 p.m.

>> Kalani at Kahuku, 7 p.m.

>> McKinley at Farrington, 7 p.m.

OIA WEST

DIVISION I | W | L | GB

Campbell | 6 | 0 | —

Mililani | 5 | 0 | 1/2

Nanakuli | 5 | 1 | 1

Waianae | 4 | 1 | 1 1/2

Radford | 4 | 1 | 1 1/2

Leilehua | 3 | 3 | 3

Kapolei | 1 | 4 | 4 1/2

DIVISION II | W | L | GB

Aiea | 1 | 4 | —

Pearl City | 1 | 5 | 1/2

Waialua | 0 | 5 | 1

Waipahu | 0 | 6 | 1 1/2

Wednesday

>> Waialua at Mililani , 5:30 p.m.

>> Aiea at Leilehua, 7 p.m.

>> Pearl City at Radford, 7 p.m.

>> Waipahu at Kapolei, 7 p.m.

>> Waianae at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN

Monday

>> Princeton 77, Hawaii 63

Wednesday

>> San Diego Christian at CS Northridge

Thursday

>> UC Riverside at Utah Valley

>> New Mexico State at UC Irvine

Friday

Howard at Hawaii, 7 p.m. HST

Monday’s scores / Diamond Head Classic

Final

>> Southern Cal 77, New Mexico St. 72

Third place

>> Miami 84, Middle Tennessee 81

Fifth place

>> Princeton 77, Hawaii 63

Seventh place

>> Davidson 91, Akron 78

BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN

Thursday

>> Long Beach State at NJIT

>> Biola at Cal State Northridge

>> Yale vs. UC Davis

Friday

>> UC Santa Barbara at New Mexico State

>> CSU Bakersfield at Cal Poly

>> UTEP at Cal State Fullerton

>> VCU or Penn vs. Long Beach State

>> Fordham or Hartford at UC Davis

Saturday

>> Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 7 p.m. HST

>> Seattle University at Cal State Northridge

>> UTEP at UC Riverside

Get the latest news by email Sign Up