Television and radio

ON THE AIR

Listings are for Spectrum and Hawaiianˆˆ analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY TIME TV SPEC HT BASKETBALL: NBA Bulls at Bucks 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Kings at Clippers 5:30 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82* Kings at Clippers 5:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* FOOTBALL: COLLEGE BOWLS Heart of Dallas: Utah vs. West Virginia 8:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Quick Lane: Duke vs. Northern Illinois 12:15 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Cactus: Kansas State vs. UCLA 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 SOCCER: ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton 2:25 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87 Manchester United vs. Burnley 4:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87 Liverpool vs. Swansea City 7:25 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87 WEDNESDAY TIME TV SPEC HT BASKETBALL: NBA Raptors at Thunder 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Grizzlies at Lakers 5:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Jazz at Warriors 5:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN Butler at Georgetown 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Eastern Michigan at Syracuse 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Villanova at DePaul 2:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Cal State-Bakersfield at Arkansas 3 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Xavier at Marquette 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Chicago State at Wisconsin 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Central Florida at SMU 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 FOOTBALL: COLLEGE BOWLS Independence: South. Miss. vs. Florida St. 8:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Pinstripe: Iowa vs. Boston College 12:15 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Foster Farms: Arizona vs. Purdue 3:30 p.m. KHON 3 3 Texas: Texas vs. Missouri 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 HOCKEY: NHL Capitals at Rangers 3 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87 Golden Knights at Ducks 5 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82* SOCCER: ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE Newcastle vs. Manchester City 9:40 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87 RADIO TODAY TIME STATION Cactus Bowl: Kansas State vs. UCLA 4 p.m. 1420-AM WEDNESDAY TIME STATION Independence Bowl: Southern Miss. vs. Florida St. 8:30 a.m. 1500-AM Pinstripe Bowl: Iowa vs. Boston College 12:15 p.m. 1420-AM Texas Bowl: Texas vs. Missouri 4 p.m. 1420-AM High school boys basketball: Hilo at Punahou 8 p.m. 1500-AM

